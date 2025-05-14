Remembering the victims of the Carrollton bus crash on the 37th anniversary

CARROLLTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been 37 years since a fatal bus collision in Carroll County claimed the lives of 27 people and the Carrollton Police Department is remembering the victims.

A social media post from the department read, "Today, we remember the victims, the survivors and the families of the Carrollton bus crash on May 14, 1988."

The crash reportedly occurred when a bus, carrying a youth group and church members, collided head-on with a pickup truck, while traveling on interstate 71 at around 10:45 p.m. that night.

The driver of the pickup was impaired by alcohol and was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, according to a report filed in 1989 by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.

"The church bus fuel tank was punctured during the collision sequence and a fire ensued, engulfing the entire bus," the report read.

Read the full report below.

1988 Carrollton bus crash report by LEX18News on Scribd