Reminder ahead of Super Bowl Sunday: don't drink and drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are reminding the public with Super Bowl Sunday coming up - don't drink and drive.

According to the National Highway Safety Transportation Administration, 45% of deadly accidents on Super Bowl Sunday in 2022 involved alcohol.

“You’re going to have fun watching the game whether it’s watching the Eagles or Chiefs or waiting to see a new commercial, everyone’s going to be having fun but with that sometimes comes alcohol, and then a problem after the game,” said Lt. Chris Vanbrackel.

He said they're preparing for a busy weekend, and with that, comes more officers on the roads. The overtime is paid with federal dollars.

"The numbers do tend to go up anytime it’s a big event night, whether that’s the Super Bowl, New Year's, or the Fourth of July."

Jimmy Chadwell with the nonprofit Voices of Hope says they talk about impaired driving in their substance and alcohol use meetings. They had 2,000 meetings in 2024, serving 14,000 people.

"If you’re somebody in recovery and this weekend feels a little tough because it’s celebratory, we welcome you to come join us at our center we’ll be open Saturday and Sunday,” said Chadwell.

Their building is located on Broadway in Lexington.