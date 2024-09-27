Remnants of Hurricane Helene seen throughout Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Woodford County saw its fair share of storm damage from Hurricane Helene on Friday.

Near downtown Versailles, a spider web of power lines stopped traffic as emergency crews quickly addressed down telephone poles and trees.

At one home, a mature tree came down, landing towards the street. Residents of the home near the tree said they were lucky it fell away from the house.

“The wind is what everyone needs to be careful of,” said Mike Roark, an employee at Ace Hardware.

Throughout the day, Roark served a steady stream of customers picking up storm supplies.

“Some people are just coming in and getting ready. Flashlights, tarps, bungee cords, that type of thing,” said Roark.

By 6 p.m. Friday, more than 4,500 homes were still without power.

Some locals, like Robert Jerrow, also faced damaged roofs.

“My biggest concern is that I don't want it to do any damage to the inside of the house,” said Jerrow. “I'm actually supposed to get a new roof on my house next week. I wish I could've scheduled that a little bit sooner!”

From Versailles to Midway, trees along U.S. 62 swayed as linemen worked among them.

For folks trying to enter Midway on Winter Street, a jungle gym of downed street lights and branches closed the road.

Hidden under a pile of brush, a vehicle had been smashed by a tree. Luckily, no one was hurt when the hardwood came down.