Rep. Andy Barr hosts send-off event for U.S. service academy nominees in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — On Saturday morning, U.S. Rep. Andy Barr (KY-06) hosted a send-off at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky in Lexington for 12 nominees heading to U.S. service academies this summer/ early fall.

The ceremony began with opening remarks by Rep. Barr, and was followed by a keynote speech by Jarrett Millsaps, a U.S. Navy Veteran with two decades of experience in the medical field. The ceremony finished with a presentation of certificates for the 12 nominees.

This year Rep. Barr recognized the following nominees:

U.S. Air Force:



Zander S. Lipsett - Lexington, EdOptions Academy, planning to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy

- Lexington, EdOptions Academy, planning to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy Jackson N. Stephan - Lexington, Henry Clay High School, planning to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy

- Lexington, Henry Clay High School, planning to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy Tyler J. Wands - Georgetown, Scott County High School, planning to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy

U.S. Military:



Anna H. Du - Lexington, Henry Clay High School, planning to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point

- Lexington, Henry Clay High School, planning to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point John W. Gale - Danville, Danville High School, planning to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point

- Danville, Danville High School, planning to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Jackson S. Kreutzer - Lexington, Lexington Catholic High School, planning to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point after spending a year at the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School

U.S. Navy:



Everett J. King - Berea, Madison Southern High School, planning to attend the U.S. Naval Academy

- Berea, Madison Southern High School, planning to attend the U.S. Naval Academy Samuel D. Scott - Lexington, Lexington Christian Academy, planning to attend the U.S. Naval Academy

- Lexington, Lexington Christian Academy, planning to attend the U.S. Naval Academy Trefor R. Thomas - Lexington, Lexington Christian Academy & Lafayette High School, planning to attend the U.S. Naval Academy after spending a year at Lafayette College

Prep school offers and scholarships:



Joshua D. Collins - Winchester, George Rogers Clark High School, received the Falcon Foundation Scholarship for the U.S. Air Force Academy, planning to attend the Marion Military Institute

- Winchester, George Rogers Clark High School, received the Falcon Foundation Scholarship for the U.S. Air Force Academy, planning to attend the Marion Military Institute Logan R. Mays - Lexington, Lexington Christian Academy, received a scholarship and is planning to attend the U.S. Naval Academy Preparatory School

- Lexington, Lexington Christian Academy, received a scholarship and is planning to attend the U.S. Naval Academy Preparatory School Conlee A. Zonio - Nicholasville, West Jessamine High School, received a scholarship and is planning to attend the U.S. Naval Academy Preparatory School

On his website, Rep. Barr congratulated all of the nominees on their achievements, "Best wishes to you as you pursue your goal of attending one of the U.S. Service Academies and serving our country."