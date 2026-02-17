Rep. Andy Barr secures over $16 million in federal grants for Kentucky's 6th District

(LEX 18) — Rep. Andy Barr announced Tuesday that he has secured more than $16 million in federal grants for Kentucky's 6th District, funding that will support community projects ranging from infrastructure improvements to public safety upgrades.

The Republican congressman made the announcement during a presentation in Lexington's Hamburg neighborhood, emphasizing his commitment to bringing federal tax dollars back to his constituents.

"My constituents are taxpayers, they are federal taxpayers, and they deserve to have their taxpayer dollars come back to the community and (be) reinvested here," Barr said.

Barr acknowledged that not every project proposal makes it through the appropriations process, citing limited funding availability. However, he explained that successful projects undergo thorough vetting based on specific criteria.

"These are ideas that come from the people and from their local elected leaders, and they've come to me and advocated for their communities, and they make their case," Barr said. "When they meet our criteria, hard infrastructure, public safety, advancing national security, and return on investment, we then take it to Congress and make the case for why these are taxpayer dollars that are worth investing."

The 2026 Community Project Funding grants will primarily support industrial and regional business parks throughout the district. Additional funding will go to public works organizations for sewer, water, and infrastructure improvements, as well as technology upgrades for local fire departments.

Barr highlighted the economic benefits of infrastructure investment, noting how previous funding has attracted businesses and jobs to central Kentucky.

"We've seen it many times where we have helped secure millions of dollars for local communities, and that infrastructure has been used to attract economic activity, industry, jobs coming to central Kentucky," he said. "And that pays for itself because you're talking about expanding the tax base."

When asked about the ongoing partial government shutdown, Barr expressed hope that Congress will vote to end it when lawmakers return to Washington next week. He voiced particular concern for federal workers missing paychecks for the second time since October's month-long shutdown.

"I really worry about my friends at the TSA office at the Lexington airport. Those folks don't deserve this," he said.

Barr also reaffirmed his commitment to serving Kentucky's 6th District through the end of his current term in 2026, regardless of any potential Senate race developments.