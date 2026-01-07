Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rep. Savannah Maddox files bill to return driver's license offices to county level

The bill, if passed, would eliminate Kentucky's regional offices
Rep. Savannah Maddox via Facebook
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Representative Savannah Maddox announced via social media on Wednesday that she has filed House Bill 162 to "fix Kentucky's broken driver’s license system and put a stop to the frustration that so many across our Commonwealth have experienced."

If passed, the bill would return Kentucky's driver's licensing back to Circuit Clerk Offices and eliminate the state's regional offices.

"For nearly a century, our circuit clerks successfully managed the issuance and renewal of driver’s licenses, providing a local, accessible, and reliable service to Kentuckians," Maddox wrote. "However, the shift to a regional model has led to long wait times, travel hardships, and a lack of accountability. Citizens from across the Commonwealth—rural, urban, and suburban alike—are demanding change, and it’s our duty to listen."

According to Maddox, the regional office model has failed due to inaccessabiltiy, long wait times and a lack of local control.

The bill is also sponsored by Representatives Felicia Rabourn, Steve Doan, Candy Massaroni, Mark Hart, Josh Calloway, Richard White, Ryan Dotson, Thomas Huff, Peyton Griffee, TJ Roberts, and Steve Bratcher.

