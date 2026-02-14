Repairs to Laurel County power outages delayed due to accident involving emergency vehicle

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Repairs to two Jackson Energy power outages in Laurel County have been delayed due to an accident involving an emergency vehicle, according to a social media post.

According to Jackson Energy's website, over 440 Laurel County residents are experiencing power outages. One outage is located near West Laurel Road, impacting 404 residents and the other outage is located east of I-75, impacting 39 residents.

However, as Jackson Energy crews were on their way to repair the outages, at around 2:45 p.m., an accident halted their travels. A Facebook post reveals that an emergency vehicle was flipped upside down, spilling debris and equipment. Fortunately, no life-threatening injuries resulted from the incident.

"Prayers for everyone involved and thankful no one was seriously injured," the Facebook post writes.

The post writes that once the scene is clear, Jackson Energy electricians will make their way to the Cold Hill area on Highway 192.

The current outage is the second Saturday afternoon outage for Jackson Energy.

According to a previous Jackson Energy Facebook post, over 3,400 residents in Laurel County and Manchester County also experienced a power outage, which lasted roughly two hours.