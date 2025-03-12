Report: 17-year-old allegedly slices throat of a co-worker in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 17-year-old in Liberty allegedly sliced the throat of a co-worker at Goose Creek Candles on Wednesday, resulting in life-threatening injuries, according to Liberty Police Chief Steven Garrett.

The victim, Garrett detailed, was flown to the UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is reportedly stable at this time.

Garrett told LEX 18 that the 17-year-old is currently with him and noted that the incident was "completely unprovoked."

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.

