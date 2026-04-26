Report: 2 adults die in fatal Ashland house fire Sunday morning

ASHLAND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Ashland Fire Department has announced that two adults died as a result of a house fire that occurred early Sunday morning at the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue.

According to a press release, the first unit arrived on-scene around 7 a.m. and noted smoke exiting a single-story residence. Neighbors of the family reported to the fire department that the occupants were possibly trapped in the house.

Crews were able to locate two adult victims from the structure fire, and they were both transported to a hospital by Boyd County EMS. Unfortunately, both victims died from their injuries at an Ashland hospital.

According to firefighters, the flames were under control by 7:22 a.m. The foundation of the home suffered heavy damage, causing the first floor of the home to collapse.

The Ashland Fire Department reports that while the fire is still under investigation, the home contained no operating smoke detectors. According to officials, no suspicious activity was indicated in the initial investigation.

Assisting the fire department on-scene and the City of Ashland were the Ashland Police Department, Boyd County EMS, the Westwood Fire Department, and the Catlettsburg Fire Department.

"The Ashland Fire Department extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two victims during this tragic time," the press release states.