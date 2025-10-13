Report: 2 horses humanely euthanized at Keeneland following weekend racing injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keeneland posted that two horses were humanely euthanized over the weekend following injuries that occurred on the track.

In Race 6, Gotta Lotta Temp suffered an injury that led to the decision to humanely euthanize the horse, according to Keeneland.

Jockey Tyler Gaffalione, who was riding Gotta Lotta Temp, was evaluated by medical staff and cleared to continue riding.

A separate incident occurred in Race 1 involving Cielo and jockey Flavien Prat, officials added. The horse was also humanely euthanized due to injury severity. Prat was evaluated by medical staff and cleared to ride.

