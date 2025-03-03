Report: 3 people in London detained by ICE after traffic stop, set to be deported

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that three people were arrested by officers and detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a traffic stop on Feb. 28 in London.

Officials detailed that police were called on a reckless driver complaint at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday night. A sergeant found the suspect vehicle in London off Fifth Street and Spivey Lane.

The sergeant, officials reported, saw the suspect vehicle meeting with another vehicle. Upon an investigation, police identified Enjel Sosa-Olivas in the suspect vehicle and Jose Roberto Landero and Yalibeth Dl Carmen Peralta-Gonzalez in the other vehicle.

Sosa-Olivas was reported to be found in possession of suspected fentanyl while Landero and Peralta-Gonzalez were both found to be under the influence, according to officials.

Officials added that during the investigation, police determined that the three people were immigrants and ICE was notified. Officials said that all three people are set to be "deported to Nicaragua for being in the US illegally."

Officials listed the following charges for each individual:

