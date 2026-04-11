Report: 6 individuals displaced in Lexington structure fire on Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department (LFD) extinguished a house set ablaze on Saturday, and while no injuries were reported, six individuals have been displaced from the home.

According to the fire department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire around 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the 300 block of Linden Walk. The fire was on the second floor of the home.

Around 12:30 p.m., LEX 18 crews arrived on-scene to the fire. While no flames were visible, heavy smoke was exiting from the roof of the home.

According to LFD, plans are currently being organized for the residents of the home.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.