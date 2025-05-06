Report: Kentucky continues falling behind in teacher pay rankings

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new report from the National Education Association revealed Kentucky continues to fall in state rankings for average teacher pay.

The annual NEA report tracks average teacher pay and starting pay across the nation. Last year, Kentucky ranked 41st in the country. This year, the commonwealth fell one position to 42nd, with an average salary of $58,325.

Kentucky ranks even lower for starting teacher pay, at 48th in the country. The average starting salary, per the NEA, sits at $40,161, below the national average of $46,526.

Despite the drop in rankings, the state's average teacher salary did increase by 3.6% from last year.

"It's heartbreaking, because you have so many motivated people that want to go into education. I had a student last period that said, 'I would love to go into education, but I can't because I know that I won't be able to afford to live off of what teachers in Kentucky make,'" said Jodie Carnes, a family and consumer science teacher at Lynn Camp High School in Knox County.

Carnes, also the president of the Knox County Education Association, knows the realities of teacher pay and the teacher shortage, especially in southeastern Kentucky.

According to Kentucky Education Association data, Knox County has one of the lowest starting pay rates for teachers in the state, at $38,594.

"As much as they possibly can, they have gave us the raises that they can," Carnes said of local raises.

Educators have been calling for statewide action on teacher pay for years, with lawmakers choosing to increase SEEK funding for districts instead.

"There's a lot of talk with our lawmakers about teacher shortages, and we have a teacher shortage because teachers are not getting paid for the work that they do," said Jessica Hiler, Fayette County Education Association President.

In 2024, Governor Andy Beshear called for an 11% raise for teachers to be included in the state budget. That proposal never solidified within the state legislature.