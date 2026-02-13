Report: Kentucky voter registration holds steady ahead of May primary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's voter registration numbers stayed virtually unchanged in January 2026, with 6,830 new registrations recorded despite the approaching May primary election, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Friday.

The January figures mirror December 2025's registration numbers, Adams detailed.

"Candidates' appeals to date largely have been to donors, influencers, and other politicians, so voters are tuned out," Adams said. "I'm hopeful that soon these campaigns will turn their attention to Kentucky voters and address the issues that everyday Kentuckians are most concerned about."

The state reportedly removed 4,220 voters from registration rolls in January. The majority of removals, 3,257, were due to deaths. Officials also removed 835 felony convicts, 55 voters who moved out of state, 33 adjudged mentally incompetent, 19 who voluntarily de-registered, 14 duplicate registrations, and seven non-citizens.

Republican registration continues to dominate Kentucky's electorate at 48%, with 1,603,295 registered voters. Republican registration grew by 2,197 voters, representing a 0.14% increase. Democratic registration accounts for 41% of the electorate with 1,374,256 voters. Democratic registration fell by 1,122, a 0.08% decrease, Adams reported.

Voters registered under other political affiliations, mostly independents, make up 11% of the electorate with 374,508 registered voters. This category rose by 1,535, a 0.08% increase.

The steady registration numbers come as Kentucky prepares for its May primary election, typically a time when voter engagement begins to increase.