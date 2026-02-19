Report: London man charged after allegedly drugging woman's drink with methamphetamine

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that a London man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly spiked a woman's drink with methamphetamine.

According to a Facebook post by the Knox County Sheriff's Office, on Monday a woman reported to deputies that she was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as 38-year-old Shawn Asher, on Christmas Day. She claimed she was drinking a cup of coffee and watching her child open Christmas presents when Asher allegedly made a scary claim.

According to the victim, Asher said that she was "about to find out what he had done." The Facebook post then states that Asher admitted to both putting methamphetamine in her coffee mug and "planting" needles in her vehicle.

The post states that the woman went to the hospital the following day, Dec. 26, to have blood work done. According to officials, the blood work came back positive for methamphetamine.

When police spoke to the victim, she said that Asher had both allegedly threatened and physically abused her in the past.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office then arrested Asher on charges of second-degree assault and lodged him at the Knox County Detention Center, according to the post.