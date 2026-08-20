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Report: Magnitude 2.5 earthquake recorded outside of Paducah Wednesday night

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WESTERN KENTUCKY (LEX NEWS) — Western Kentucky experienced a magnitude 2.5 earthquake around 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday approximately one kilometer south of the Barkley Regional Airport, according to the Kentucky Geological Survey.

According to a report, the earthquake occurred southwest of Paducah, around 14 kilometers below the surface, enough for local residents to feel it.

The Kentucky Geological Survey reports that earthquakes in this region of Kentucky are fairly uncommon. In a typical year, one earthquake occurs within 20 kilometers of where Wednesday's earthquake occurred.

Data from Wednesday's earthquake was captured by the Kentucky Seismic and Strong Motion Network with a recording station at the Barkley Regional Airport.

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