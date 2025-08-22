Report: Man dead after being pinned under work truck during 'industrial accident' in Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Boone County Sheriff's Office reported that a New York man was killed after the Freightliner he was operating overturned and pinned him under it in Petersburg on Thursday.

According to officials, at around 7 p.m. on Thursday, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Lawrenceburg Ferry Road regarding an "industrial accident."

Officials detailed that Road Safety System LLC was called to install guardrails in the area and that a man, identified as 42-year-old Robert Kinsella from New York, was operating a 2013 Freightliner M21 equipped with a rear-mounted post drive.

While operating the truck from the rear control panel, officials reported that the truck, "for unknown reasons, backed over an embankment and overturned," resulting in Kinsella being pinned under it. During the incident, officials added that another man was hit by the truck.

Officials reported that Kinsella was pronounced dead on the scene while the injured man was airlifted to a hospital where he is currently stable.

The sheriff's office is investigating the circumstances behind the accident.