Report: More than 1,000 deer sick or dead in KY Hemorrhagic Disease outbreak

(LEX 18) — Kentucky wildlife officials are tracking a significant outbreak of Hemorrhagic Disease in white-tailed deer across the state, with more than 1,000 deer reported sick or dead as of Sept. 22.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has received 553 reports statewide affecting 94 counties, with 1,074 deer reported as sick or dead. Of the 32 samples submitted for testing, 19 have tested positive for the disease while 11 results remain pending.

State biologists are asking residents who encounter sick or dead deer to report their findings using the department's online reporting tool. The agency's website is regularly updated with maps and current outbreak information.

Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife

In cases where a deer carcass is found in suitable condition for testing, a biologist may contact the person who made the report to collect a sample. While many deer are not suitable for testing due to their condition, every report helps biologists track and understand this year's outbreak patterns.

Officials emphasize that Hemorrhagic Disease is different from Chronic Wasting Disease. CWD has only been confirmed in one wild deer in Kentucky to date and continues to be closely monitored by state wildlife officials.

The disease does not pose a threat to human health and does not spread to most pets, according to wildlife authorities.

