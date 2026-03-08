Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Report: Mt. Washington man arrested on murder, abuse of corpse charges

Richard Chesher mugshot
Bullitt County Detention Center
Richard Chesher mugshot
Richard Chesher mugshot
Posted
and last updated

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Mt. Washington man is in custody on charges, including murder and abuse of a corpse.

On Friday, Mar. 6, 67-year-old Richard L. Chesher was arrested by the Mt. Washington Police Department and lodged at the Bullitt County Detention Center on charges of murder (domestic violence), tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

Chesher does not have a bond listed for his charges.

LEX 18 is further investigating the details of the case.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18