Report: Mt. Washington man arrested on murder, abuse of corpse charges

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Mt. Washington man is in custody on charges, including murder and abuse of a corpse.

On Friday, Mar. 6, 67-year-old Richard L. Chesher was arrested by the Mt. Washington Police Department and lodged at the Bullitt County Detention Center on charges of murder (domestic violence), tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

Chesher does not have a bond listed for his charges.

