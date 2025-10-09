Police: Reports of an active shooter at Jackson County church unfounded

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police in Jackson County are reporting that multiple calls of an active shooter at a church in Jackson County Wednesday evening were found to be unfounded, and no active shooter was ever present.

Authorities responded to the Bond Holiness Church Fellowship Hall around 8 p.m. after agencies were "flooded" with several calls reporting an active shooter with no further information, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office reports.

Following an investigation, it had been determined that no active shooter, and there were no injuries, causalities, or shots fired.

"This post is not to garner fear, or cause any public alarm to any citizen of Jackson County," JCSO wrote on social media. "This post is an effort in our part of being transparent to the public, and ensuring that public safety is at our utmost priority."