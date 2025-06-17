Reports: Summer travel increases from last year, but on tighter budgets

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 2025 is shaping up to be the summer of travel, but on a budget.

While reports show more people are traveling this year than last year, high prices and a lack of confidence in the economy have people looking to save on their vacations.

Deloitte's Summer Travel Survey found 53% of Americans have a vacation planned this summer, up from 48% in 2024.

At the same time, a U.S. News & World Report survey released this week found 72% of Americans are making accommodations for increased prices in their travel plans. Of those surveyed, many reported cutting back before their trip, reducing the budget for their trip, or changing the type of trip they plan to take.

Rosemary Warmenhoven, a Lexington-based travel advisor at Avant Travel Group, said there are ways to cut corners and still take the trip you've been wanting to.

"There are ways to keep the cost at a certain price point, absolutely," she said.

She pointed to different types of accommodations, airfare and the length of a trip as options for compromise.

"You have to be realistic about what you are envisioning, and do your homework, too," Warmenhoven said.

Travelers at Blue Grass Airport on Tuesday, like Kehla and Adam Vance, said they cut costs elsewhere to save for their trip to Montana this week.

"We've cut a lot of budgets, but not travel. Travel is our priority, both together and with our kids," Kehla said.