Republican congressional candidate defends Trump ties after website scrub accusations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — Dr. Ralph Alvarado, the Republican candidate running for central Kentucky's open congressional seat, is pushing back against accusations that he scrubbed his campaign website of references to President Donald Trump.

At a campaign event Monday at Kentucky Republican Party headquarters, Alvarado called the accusations a "phony story."

Kentucky Democrats accused Alvarado of a "bait-and-switch" last week after an NBC News report noted changes on his campaign website. The changes included the removal of mentions of President Donald Trump, and a photo of Alvarado and Trump was removed from a prominent location on the site.

On Monday, Alvarado defended the changes at his first campaign event with news reporters since the story was first published.

"My support of the President is well documented. It goes back ten years. You can look back at speeches I've given. You can look at my social media and see the support that I've had there. The president has endorsed me. I'm proud of that endorsement. His photo is still on my website. So, if people don't see it, they haven't looked," Alvarado said.

Alvarado says the changes were a simple refresh of messaging between the primary election and the general election. He says many candidates across the aisle have done the same in the past.