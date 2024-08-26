Republican VP candidate JD Vance visits Lexington for campaign fundraiser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 was on the ground when vice presidential candidate U.S. Senator JD Vance stepped off the Trump-Vance campaign place at Bluegrass Airport early Monday evening.

It was around 5 p.m. on Monday when JD Vance stepped onto Kentucky soil. The moment he stepped off the plane, Vance was shuffled into a car where he was taken to a private campaign fundraiser to help the Trump-Vance campaign raise funds.

These funds will help the campaign afford resources and spread the message of its policies. Trump chose Vance as his running mate in July.

Congressman Andy Barr spoke to LEX 18 about Vance's visit and why he is the guy for the job. Vance has been local about his policies, such as entrepreneurship through regulatory relief, energy dominance, a secure border, and "a roaring economy, big tax cuts, extending those tax cuts for the American people."

He shares the values of the people of Kentucky and supports an agenda that will get the country back on track," explains Barr.

Barr says the campaign strategy will be to put Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in their own words. He explains that the American people should be scared of what Harris and Walz stand for.

Crime KY sheriff charged with 2nd DUI after allegedly driving tractor intoxicated Web Staff

Vance's visit to Lexington comes days after he made a stop in Big Rapids, Michigan, where polls in the state showed the Republican ticket was on a decline.

Barr says the country has lost so much these last three years and believes Trump and Vance will bring it back. "It gives me the ability to represent the people of central Kentucky and work with the new ad incoming administration to advocate for Kentucky."

Barr says it's not "if" Trump-Vance will win; it's "when" they will, and he's ready for them to take office.

Vance's next stop on his campaign trail will be in Nashville. Details on where and when it will take place have still not been shared.