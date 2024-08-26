Kentucky sheriff charged with 2nd DUI after allegedly driving tractor intoxicated, citation reports

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Robertson County Sheriff has been charged with a second DUI after he allegedly overturned a tractor while intoxicated on Sunday night, according to a uniform citation.

The citation detailed that the Robertson Fire Department called dispatch and reported that a tractor, operated by 47-year-old Terry Gray, was overturned on Sardis Road in the Mount Olivet Community.

Robert County Fire Chief Jamie Fulton told dispatch that Gray was allegedly "acting erratic and possibly intoxicated." The fire department then reported that the tractor was back upright and on the shoulder of the road.

Further, a trooper found the tractor on Main Street and saw Gray traveling on the yellow line. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and reported that he smelled alcohol coming from Gray and, according to the citation, he refused to take a Standard Field Sobriety Test and all tests at the scene.

A search warrant was obtained in order to test Gray's blood at an area hospital.

Gray has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

This marks the second DUI for Gray as he was previously arrested on Dec. 13, 2023 and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, according to a citation. The citation read that Gray was seen on video from the Robertson County School System operating his marked police vehicle. Police learned that Gray was having a disagreement with the School Resource Office and officials at the office called police and noted that Gray "smelled of alcoholic beverages."

