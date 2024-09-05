Republicans break ground on party headquarters expansion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Republican Party of Kentucky came together in Frankfort on Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking of an expansion of the Mitch McConnell Building, which also serves as the Kentucky Republican Headquarters.

“My fellow Kentuckians, what an honor to be with all of you celebrating this groundbreaking of the future headquarters of the Republican Party of Kentucky,” Congressman Andy Barr told a crowd.

Taking turns on the mic, party leaders gave a nod to the building’s namesake, Kentucky’s longest-serving U.S. Senator, Mitch McConnell.

“This new building, which will soon stand as a testament to your collective and unwavering commitment to the Republican cause, would not have been possible without your support,” said Robert Benvenuti, chairman of the Republican Party of Kentucky.

“It's wholly appropriate that we're going to continue to build upon the house that Mitch built,” said Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer.

The addition marks the most significant renovation of the headquarters since it was acquired in 1974.

Renderings show a 6,800-square-foot building to be constructed on a vacant lot adjacent to the current Mitch McConnell Building, which is located on the corner of Third Street and Capitol Avenue in Frankfort.

The new facility, which will look like a separate residential structure, will have offices and meeting space, including an auditorium with capacity for 160 people.

“In more meaningful terms, this is not just a groundbreaking for a building, this is a groundbreaking for the future dominance of our values and policies in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Barr.

Seeing his legacy unfolding in real time, Senator McConnell spoke to his party and returned the thanks.

“I couldn't be prouder at this stage of my career to look at the Kentucky Republican Party today,” said McConnell. “It's a great experience to watch that grow and develop over the years, and whatever role I played in that, thanks for the compliments, but a whole lot of people deserve the credit.”