Republicans rally supporters in Lexington ahead of Election Day: 'We're seeing momentum shifting'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Republican leaders and candidates gathered in Lexington Saturday morning, looking to build momentum and encourage voter participation ahead of Election Day.

The rally featured U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, Congressman Andy Barr, Dr. Ralph Alvarado and Republican National Committee Co-Chair K.C. Crosbie.

Organizers said the event was aimed at energizing supporters and encouraging them to get involved in the final stretch of the campaign.

Barr says he believes Republicans have growing enthusiasm heading into the election.

“Look at the energy and enthusiasm in this room. The momentum is with us, and you know the narrative across the country has been that the Democrats have the advantage,” Barr said. “It’s a midterm election. And they have the energy and enthusiasm. Not true.”

Covering Kentucky Voter guide to November 3 elections in Kentucky WLEX Web Staff

Alvarado also pointed to volunteers going door-to-door and increased attention surrounding the election as signs of momentum for Republicans.

“I think we’re seeing momentum shifting right now in our direction,” Alvarado said. “A lot of our volunteers have been going door to door talking to folks.”

Protesters also gathered outside the event Saturday morning.

Election Day is Nov. 3, with no-excuse early in-person voting scheduled for Oct. 29 through Oct. 31.

More information about voting dates and locations is available through the Kentucky State Board of Elections.

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