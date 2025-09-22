Rescue teams in Rowan County save 2 people after UTV crashes over cliff

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Sunday night, two people were injured when their utility terrain vehicle crashed over a cliff, but iPhone crash detection technology helped emergency responders locate them in a remote area.

The Haldeman Fire/Rescue on Facebook detailed that 1400 units received an iPhone crash detection alert that triggered a multi-agency rescue response. The alert led crews to a UTV that had gone over a cliff with two people inside.

Due to the remote location of the accident, multiple agencies responded to assist with the rescue operation. Morehead Fire Department, Rowan County EMS, Rowan County Sheriff's Office, and AirEvac 118 all provided mutual aid support.

Both individuals were successfully taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries, officials reported. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

Emergency officials are crediting the iPhone's automatic crash detection feature with helping them quickly locate the victims.

The post from the rescue team concluded, "If you are going to be out riding atvs or utvs, or even motorcycles or vehicles, PLEASE keep the IPhone and/or Apple Watch crash detection on! Let someone track your location! Life 360 also has a crash detection option! It truly helped us find these 2 tonight!"

