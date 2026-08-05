Rescues join forces to save over 200 animals from hoarding situation in south-central Kentucky

METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — More than 200 animals are safe after being rescued from a hoarding situation on the border of Metcalfe and Adair counties, but rescue groups say the work is far from over.

Last week, rescuers were called to the property expecting around 100 dogs. When they arrived, Kelly Basham, director of operations for Guardians of Rescue, said they found more than double that number, with many of them sick.

"There were so many dogs just running around, we couldn't even count them," Basham said.

Many of the animals were malnourished or had medical conditions that went untreated. The final count reached 231 animals, including eight new additions discovered during a follow-up visit.

"Today, when we went back, there were the Rottweiler was there, and then the two bullies were there, and there was one pug that was there, and then we did find cats, we found four cats," Basham said.

It took a statewide effort to place all of the animals in care. Twenty-seven of the dogs are now at Fairy Tails, a nonprofit in Clark County.

Crystal Scarce, a volunteer with Fairy Tails, said staff are focused on getting the animals healthy and ready for adoption.

"They're getting vetted, they're getting spayed and neutered. We're just working really hard to get them in perfect health and to get them ready for their forever homes," Scarce said.

The focus at Fairy Tails has shifted from rescue to recovery. Staff say the dogs are finally safe, but their road to healing is only just beginning.

One of the most severe cases is a dog named Bowtruckles, who was found with mange that left much of her skin exposed.

"She's one of our worst conditions or the worst cases from the conditions as far as look wise um you can see like a lot of her skin is showing very little hair," Scarce said.

Treating Bowtruckles and the other animals comes with growing medical expenses. Rescue groups are asking for fosters, supplies and donations to help cover the costs.

Basham said large-scale situations like this happen more than many people realize.

"I think the most important thing is, is if, if you know something like this is going on, then say something," Basham said.

Kentucky State Police are now investigating. A trooper is working with the county attorney on potential charges.

To find out how to donate or how you can adopt, you can Fairy Tails and Guardians of Rescue Facebook pages.

Carlee Hogsten is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Carlee at carlee.hogsten@wlex.tv.

