Researchers at University of Kentucky link sleep disturbances to Alzheimer's disease risk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Researchers at the University of Kentucky have found a connection between sleep disturbances and Alzheimer's disease, suggesting that sleep patterns could help predict the likelihood of developing the condition later in life.

Dr. Shannon Macauley, a researcher at the University of Kentucky, is focused on how sleep quality — good or bad — can serve as an early indicator of Alzheimer's risk.

"The pathology associated with Alzheimer's disease happens 10 to 20 years before anyone actually walks in with a memory issue," Macauley said.

Her research points to a two-way relationship between sleep and Alzheimer's disease.

"Sleep is kind of a canary in the coal mine, when it comes to other age related diseases like Alzheimer's so we see that there's this bi-directional relationship with Alzheimer's where if you sleep poorly it can increase your risk for Alzheimer's disease, or to flip that as you get Alzheimer's disease, you actually then have poorer sleep," Macauley said.

Macauley explains that clumps of protein gather in the brain and create roadblocks for neurons. A protein called tau, which helps carry messages between neurons, plays a key role in this process.

"When your brain starts to get this tau pathology or tangles, your brain starts to use metabolism or energy really weirdly, instead of it going on and functioning normally what happens is it almost steals energy to make those neurons overactive, they become almost petulant little children eating cotton candy and they won't go to sleep," Macauley said.

Macauley says certain sleep patterns should not be dismissed as normal parts of aging.

"Sleep is really integral to aging well, if you do have questions about sleep patterns and as all of us care for the older generation, like waking up in the middle of the night or napping too much, that's not normal and definitely reach out to your physician," Macauley said.

She says being proactive about sleep health is similar to other routine preventive care.

"It's no different than us getting mammograms or getting blood work at the doctor, if we can intervene or know what's coming, it just gives peace of mind and planning," Macauley said.