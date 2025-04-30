Residents of 8 apartment units displaced following evening fire on Lansill Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The residents of eight apartment units have been displaced following an evening structure fire in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire in a two-story apartment complex on Lansill Road just before 9 p.m. When crews arrived, the fire was upgraded and a second alarm was called for additional manpower.

The fire is now extinguished, and no injuries have been reported.

The apartment manager is working with LFD's incident command for those affected, LFD said.

Fire investigators are currently on scene working to determine the cause and origin.