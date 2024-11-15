Respiratory illness season is here: Doctors seeing cases of 'Walking Pneumonia'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We’re still waiting for our first freeze of the season, but respiratory illness has already arrived across central Kentucky.

“Not sure why it's so prevalent now, but we know it's a germ called mycoplasma, and we've been concerned about it since the summer,” said Dr. Beth Hawse.

Mycoplasma Pneumonia is commonly referred to as Walking Pneumonia. Dr. Hawse, a pediatrician with Commonwealth Pediatrics, said this form isn’t as dangerous as others but isn’t to be taken lightly either.

“You're not in the hospital on oxygen with it,” Dr. Hawse said. “For the most part you're feeling yucky, but walking around,” she added.

Unlike a normal cold, which usually will run its course in 7-10 days, she says this illness can linger.

“This one can get bad and stay bad. Those people we need to see in the office,” she said.

Fortunately, walking pneumonia can be treated with an antibiotic, and most young, healthy people won’t develop severe symptoms. Others, however, need to be more careful if symptoms develop.

“People that have asthma, and we have many, that's a different story; this will flare their asthma,” she stated, before mentioning that the elderly or people with other underlying conditions could be at greater risk for experiencing more severe symptoms.

“It's nothing to panic over but to be aware of,” Hawse said. “If you have a cough that won't go away, wheezing, shortness of breath, or just don't feel right, you need to not put if off. Call a physician and get an appointment,” she added.

This comes as we haven’t even entered the peak cold and flu season yet.

“When the CDC sends an email to be on the lookout for this, you know its widespread,” she concluded.

There is no vaccine for Mycoplasma Pneumonia.