'Rest easy': Hart County Raiders Football mourn student-athlete after his death

HART COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Hart County High School student-athlete has died, leaving the school community mourning the loss of a beloved teammate and friend.

The football team reported that Schyler Oldham, who wore jersey #22, participated in both football and cheerleading for the Raiders. The school announced his passing in a statement shared with the community.

"Schyler was more than a teammate—he was a brother, a leader, and a light to everyone who knew him," the team said.

Oldham represented Hart County in dual roles as both a football player and cheerleader, bringing dedication to each team he joined, the team added.

The school community remembered Oldham for his positive impact on those around him.

"His smile, energy, and love for the game—and for his teammates—will forever be remembered on and off the field and sidelines," the statement read.

Hart County High School has asked the community to support Oldham's family, friends, coaches and teammates during this time. The school emphasized that his influence will continue through the memories and legacy he created.

The Raiders honored Oldham with the message: "Rest easy, #22. Once a Raider, always a Raider."

A cause of death was not reported at this time.

