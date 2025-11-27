Restaurant group donates 450+ Thanksgiving meals to Hope Center recovery programs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some people in recovery are eating well today thanks to a generous meal donation from a local restaurant group.

People at the Hope Center are getting to celebrate Thanksgiving with a delicious meal thanks to Bluegrass Hospitality Group. That's the group behind restaurants like Malone's, Drake's, and OBC Kitchen.

For three years now, they've donated meals to the Hope Center for Thanksgiving.

"One of the things we talk about in recovery is gratitude. We say a grateful addict doesn't use. Everybody -- our clients, staff -- we're just really grateful to Bluegrass Hospitality Group," said Chuck Gilliam, Director of the Hope Center.

Bluegrass Hospitality Group delivered meals Thursday morning to the George Privett Recovery Center, but they are also delivering meals to the Hope Center's shelter and women's program, providing more than 450 meals and making the holiday just a little brighter.

"They're always really good meals. The clients really appreciate it. We have a lot of clients that aren't able to be home today with their families so this really makes the day really special for them," said Gilliam.

The Hope Center says their Thanksgiving dinner was yesterday, so like many people, they'd be eating leftovers today if it weren't for Bluegrass Hospitality Group's generosity.

