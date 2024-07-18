Restaurant Week begins: Newcomers, old staples highlight the lineup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Restaurant Week kicked off on Thursday during the lunch hour, with 36 restaurants taking part this year.

“It’s a ten-day event this year, and we’re very excited about that,” said Kasey Dickens. Dickens manages Honeywood at The Summit at Fritz Farm for Owner Ouita Michel. Michel will have several of her venues taking part over the next ten days.

“Our (Honeywood’s) Restaurant Week menu is $35. Zim’s Café will be $25, and Holly Hill will have a $45 restaurant week” (menu), Dicken explained.

Dickens said a special menu has been crafted for the week at Honeywood. It’s a chance for the chefs from all 36 restaurants to put their best dish forward and possibly welcome new and loyal customers.

“I hate to say it’s rocket science, but it’s rocket science (to the chefs). Especially over the first few days, by making sure the plates look beautiful. There will be tweaks down to the last minute,” she added of the meal preparations.

Dickens said Restaurant Week is always a big money maker for the restaurants, but in the same breath, she said it’s about celebrating the community while recognizing the local growers and farmers who supply to many of these restaurants, Honeywood included.

“All we have to offer is really going to showcase some of the best parts of Kentucky,” she said.

*For a list of participating Restaurant Week venues, click here: Lexington Restaurant Week® - Bon Appetit, Y'all!