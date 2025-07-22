Restaurant Week: Ouita Michel discusses the benefits, challenges of this tradition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At the halfway point of Lexington Restaurant Week for 2025, Chef Ouita Michel seems to be excited for the stretch run.

“It helps new people come in, try you out, but more than that, being part of Lexington Restaurant Week is how I feel about building our local restaurant community,” Michel said from her Honeywood restaurant at The Summit shopping center on Nicholasville Road. It’s one of the many places she owns and operates in central Kentucky.

A restaurateur like Michel doesn’t necessarily need to be a part of the week, during which more than 30 locations offer price specials to attract visitors, but she also said being involved doesn’t hurt.

“Lexington Restaurant Week allows us to reach out to a younger clientele, and that happens. Every time we get new clients (after the week) and that's one of the major reasons we do it,” Michel said.

Michel believes Lexington has evolved into one of the south’s better food towns, and she enjoys spending time at some of the city’s other top spots.

“I am a highly competitive individual, I’m not denying that, but I don't feel competition with Cole (Chef Arimes) for example. He's on one side of the boat paddling; I’m on the other side. Debbie (Dudley’s on Short owner) is in the back and we're going as fast as we can,” Michel stated.

Michel said the week is a chance to try out some new items, while sticking with the entrees that have made her an institution in the area, but the main goal is to buy local.

“As much as we possibly can, it’ll come from a Kentucky farm. We want it to express who we are, but we really try to go, Kentucky-proud,” she said.

Michel says the time leading up to Restaurant Week is exciting and challenging, but she looks forward to all of those emotions. What she won’t do it spend time at other restaurants during these 10 days.

“The only reason I haven’t is because I’m too busy working. By the time I get home, I'm like, 'oh, please.' But I do enjoy local restaurants all the time,” she said.

“I'm proud to be part of such a dynamic community with so many great restaurants in Lexington,” Michel said.