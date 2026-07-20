Retired FCPS finance executive Rodney Jackson denies role in district budget shortfalls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A retired Fayette County Public Schools financial executive is denying allegations that he played a role in the district's financial shortfalls, saying the claims against him are false and that he was unable to publicly respond while on approved leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

Speaking during a news conference Monday, Rodney Jackson said allegations and insinuations linking him to the district's budget problems are unfounded. He said he remained silent because he was on approved FMLA leave while caring for his mother and recovering from hip surgery.

According to Jackson, responding publicly during that time could have been considered work, so he chose not to comment.

Covering Kentucky FCPS confirms retirement of financial executive Rodney Jackson Web Staff

"First, the budget shortfall. The assertion that I am personally responsible for FCPS budget shortfall is false. Secondly, reconciliations in 2020 2008. The claim that bank accounts have not been reconciled and finance has been materially misstated since 2008 is false," Jackson stated.

Jackson said he intends to challenge the allegations through the legal system, noting that multiple lawsuits related to the matter are pending. He said he believes those legal proceedings will demonstrate that the claims against him are false.

Fayette County Public Schools declined to address Jackson's remarks or the pending litigation.

In a statement, the district said:

"Fayette County Public Schools and the Board of Education remain focused on preparing for a successful upcoming school year and ensuring our students, staff, and families have the stable, supportive environment they deserve. We will not comment on any matters regarding personnel issues or potential legal considerations."The lawsuits remain ongoing, and no additional information about their status was released during Monday's news conference.

LEX News will continue to follow developments and provide updates as more information becomes available.