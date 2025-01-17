Retired Madison County K9, Tango, dies after sudden illness

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Madison County patrol K9, Tango, is being remembered as a loyal and courageous partner after he died on Friday from a sudden illness.

The Madison-County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky noted that Tango served the sheriff's office, alongside his handler Deputy Jeremey Hamilton, from October 2020 until his retirement in April 2024.

Tango was described by the sheriff's office as a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois certified in criminal apprehension, narcotics detection, tracking and article location.

A post from the sheriff's office read that Tango died after "the sudden onset of an illness."

"During this time, we humbly ask our community to keep Deputy Hamilton and his family in their prayers as they grieve the loss of K9 Tango; a dedicated partner and loyal companion," the post concluded.