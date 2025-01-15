Retrial begins for Lexington woman accused of killing her husband

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Years after a Lexington woman was set free after her murder trial resulted in a hung jury, Carol Ann Hignite was back in court as prosecutors retry the case.

LEX 18 was in court as prosecutors questioned witnesses and presented evidence in the case.

According to a previous report from LEX 18, Carol Hignite was charged with the murder of her husband, Leon eight years ago. Hignite claimed then, as defense counsel does now, that he was injured during a fall in a bathroom at home.

However, the commonwealth's attorney said that Hignite beat her husband with a hammer leaving him with injuries that caused his death. Pictures showed a bathroom so small investigators say it would be impossible to suffer multiple blows to the top of the head, simply from falling to the floor.

Former Lexington Detective Robert Wilson worked this case in 2017 and also testified in court on Wednesday during the second trial.

Hignite faces a decades long sentence if convicted in the case.

