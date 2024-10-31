Reverse trick-or-treating takes over Kentucky Children's Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An estimated 72.8 million kids could participate in trick-or-treating across the country this Halloween, according to the United States Bureau. However, not everyone can go knocking on doors, looking for candy.

The Kentucky Children’s Hospital has a sweet solution. It’s called reverse trick-or-treating.

“We have a lot of kids throughout the state of Kentucky who aren’t able to trick or treat,” said Physician-in-Chief Scott Day. “We want them to still have that experience, so that’s why we dress up, and our community gets behind us and we do what we call reverse trick-or-treat, so we come to them.”

This treat tradition started in 2017, and it’s become a staple since.

“People talk about it year-round,” said Day, “like ‘what are we going to be for reverse trick or treat?’”

Student and staff groups from the University of Kentucky wore coordinated costumes and filled the halls, sharing the same goal.

“I think it’s important to take care of the kids,” said Kimberly Blanton. “They can’t get out, and this is important to them to have people come through and kind of trick or treat with them, and they don’t have to leave the room.”

“We get to see what it’s like to bring a little bit of normal to them,” Day added.

The costumes ranged from a group of Ghostbusters to characters from Shrek to the Toy Story crew. Even Scratch, the UK mascot, dressed up as Woody.

“You have people throughout the community and throughout UK that come together for one cause,” Day said. “On Halloween we think about it being a scary time, because it’s spooky and stuff, but there’s nothing that builds camaraderie like everybody coming together.”

This year’s reverse trick-or-treat was the biggest one yet, with more than 100 groups registering.

“I think it’s just another example of the community commitment,” said Day, “not just to the University of Kentucky, but really to the children’s hospital and to the future generations.”