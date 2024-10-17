Richmond animal clinic holds donation drive for pets, owners impacted by North Carolina flooding

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly three weeks ago, catastrophic rain came down on North Carolina, and now Advanced Animal Care in Richmond, Kentucky, is collecting donations for pets and their owners who were impacted.

"We've got cages and dog food and water bowls, and then we've got medications and water and stuff that they have to have, essentials," said veterinarian Dr. Jim Martin.

Dr. Martin told LEX 18 that they've been so overwhelmed with donations for pets that they've now turned their attention to humans. They're looking for winter clothes, ways to produce heat, tents, water, and any basic necessities.

"It was truly devastating to see the situations that folks were dealing with," said Jody Scholl, who is receiving the donations in western North Carolina this weekend.

They're collecting items through Saturday. Advanced Animal Care is located on Pimlico Drive in Richmond. For more information on monetarily donating, click here.