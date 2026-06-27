Richmond mayor declares local state of emergency due to 'hazardous' flooding

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe has issued a state of emergency over the city, effective immediately, due to excessive rainfall and flash flooding.

In his proclamation, Blythe states that a state of emergency is necessary as the ongoing weather conditions "present an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Richmond and require extraordinary measures to protect life and property."

According to the state of emergency issued, Blythe is directing all Richmond city departments to:

