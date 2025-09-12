Richmond mom pens first children's book on embracing differences

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Richmond mom is now a first-time author of a children's book called 'Braver Than Bright.'

“We have endured a lot of stares, rude and hateful comments,” said author Rachel Williams.

Williams' book was released at the end of July. It's about her two-year-old daughter, Westlynn's journey.

Westlynn was born with a cleft lip and an underdeveloped eye.

“My goal in writing this book was to give other kids who may be going through something similar that they’re just as perfect as anyone else, doesn’t matter how you look,” said Williams.

Williams began writing the book when Westlynn was 6 months old.

"I wanted nothing more than her lip to be fixed and her eye to be fixed so she would be normal but as we've been going through this journey, why should she fit in, she was born to stand out, which is why we have a silver sparkly eye," said Williams, "I'm teaching her to embrace her differences."

Westlynn's differences haven't slowed the rambunctious toddler down. In fact, she's won several beauty pageants.

“I want other kids to realize I look different, I can do that too," said Williams. “It’s just a good feeling seeing her up there looking different, making a difference.”

'Braver Than Bright' and a corresponding coloring book can be purchased on Amazon.