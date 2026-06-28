Richmond nonprofit distributing flood relief supplies to residents impacted by flooding

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A nonprofit in Richmond is distributing flood relief supplies donated by the community on Monday for local residents who were impacted by this weekend's severe weather.

Enrich, located at 110 South Second Street in Richmond, began distributing supplies on Sunday morning, including bottled water, Clorox wipes, baby wipes, and soap.

Starting Monday at 8 a.m., the nonprofit will continue distribution at its One-Stop Resource and Referral Hub located at 409 North Third Street.

The nonprofit is still collecting flood-relief disaster supplies, including cases of bottled water, cups, plastic cutlery, paper plates, bleach, trash bags, paper towels, vinegar, Clorox wipes, toilet paper, sponges, gloves, baby wipes, hand soap, freezer bags, and sandwich bags, according to a social media post by the nonprofit.

"We are grateful for the many community members and neighboring counties that have brought donations," the social media post said.