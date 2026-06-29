Richmond Police body cameras capture officers rescuing woman from flooded home

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX News) — Body camera footage captured the dramatic moments when Richmond police officers and firefighters waded through rising floodwater to rescue a woman trapped in her duplex during severe flash flooding.

The rescue unfolded on University Drive as water levels rose rapidly, trapping Jackeline Almaraz inside her home. The weight of the floodwater prevented her from opening her door, forcing first responders to break a window to reach her.

"Back away from the window," officers can be heard shouting in the body camera footage as they smashed glass to create an escape route.

Video shows police and firefighters breaking away glass shards and helping the frightened woman to safety through the window opening.

"Alright, right on your belly. You okay? This is really slick," a firefighter says as they guide Almaraz through the rescue.

When shown the footage of her own rescue, Almaraz described her fear during the ordeal.

"Getting scared, more scared, and I just thought I don't know what to do, so I was just happy to be here whenever they got here to rescue me," she said. "But just seeing the video, I'm just like I can't believe it. I'm still kind of shocked."

Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson praised the multi-agency response that included Richmond Police, Richmond Fire Department, Madison County EMS and other county agencies.

"There's no one agency that I could say was responsible for taking care of everything," Richardson said. "We had Madison County EMS. We had Richmond Fire. We had Richmond Police, of course, and other agencies in the county that just kind of bound together and did what we needed to do."

Richardson, a longtime Richmond resident, said he had never witnessed flash flooding this severe in the city. First responders also assisted public works crews in clearing debris from street drains during the emergency.

"It serves as a reminder that this type of thing goes beyond traditional law enforcement," Richardson said.

The rescue highlighted how strangers came together to help strangers when every minute counted during the flooding emergency in Madison County.

Leigh Searcy is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Leigh at leigh.searcy@wlex.tv.