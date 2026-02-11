Richmond spa opens unique 'Snow Room' cold therapy

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Madison County spa is offering Kentuckians a unique way to experience winter year-round with the state's first snow room, a new form of cold therapy that's gaining popularity across the country.

House of Beauty Medspa in Richmond recently installed the custom snow room. The innovative therapy space allows guests to relax while snow falls around them in a controlled environment.

"A snow room is a cold therapy experience where the temperature is kept controlled, and light snow falls in the room in a very calm and relaxing environment," said owner Jaclyn Johnson.

Johnson was inspired by snow rooms she discovered around the globe when deciding to bring this new type of cold therapy to her facility. The custom-built room features a snow generator mounted on the ceiling that Johnson can fully customize, adjusting both flake size and speed.

The room maintains a temperature of around 34 degrees, making it less intense than other forms of cold therapy while still providing optimal health benefits.

"It reduces inflammation in the body, it's really good for muscle recovery, and it helps to improve circulation," Johnson said. "I find it really invigorating, it wakes up all your senses."

She says a session in the snow room may just be what you need to leave with a warm heart, no shoveling required.

"I want it to be relaxing, I want it to be a place where you can leave all your worries at the door and be refreshed," Johnson said.