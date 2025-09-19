Richmond woman donates 30,000 period products to area schools

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Across the Commonwealth, nearly one quarter of school-aged girls don't have access to period products.

Madison County doula and midwife Chante Perryman is changing that.

"It pulls on your heartstrings," said Perryman.

Last week, Perryman and her husband, JaMichael, delivered tens of thousands of products to elementary, middle, and high schools in four different counties.

"One administrator shared with me, they have to make some of those girls have to go home with extra supplies because they don't have it," said Perryman.

She said administrators also told her that prior to COVID, they had dedicated menstrual classes - but not anymore.

"Now it's a simple tear off of like here's what to expect, and so they don't know because if their parents aren't informing them of what's truly going on, and you run the risk of not having supplies, it's like what do I do?" said Perryman.

Perryman is dropping off 2,000 products at a time, which she told LEX 18 will only last each school about 6 weeks.

If you'd like to help her continue her mission, click here for details on how to donate.