'Ridiculous': Kentuckians react to 15 cent price hike in gasoline

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Drivers across Kentucky are paying noticeably more at the pump after the average price of a gallon of regular gas jumped 15 cents in just one week.

The sudden spike is hitting wallets and changing plans for many people filling up across the region.

Donna East and her family are driving from Charlotte to North Dakota — a 3,400-mile round trip. They filled up in Lexington for $3.89 a gallon.

"It's still cheaper than flying, but it's very sad," East said.

At the next pump, customer Houston Holt watched his total climb.

"I think it's just to a point where you can't really find it at a decent price anywhere... $96 dollars... for about 25 gallons," Holt said, adding that he's thankful his truck doesn't run on diesel.

For customer Venas Albert, higher prices don't just hurt — they change his day-to-day.

"I have to be places. I have to take my mom places, take my dad to work, take my friends places," Albert said.

AAA says while it can't predict where prices go next, the reason for the spike is clear.

"Gas prices are so closely tied to oil prices, because oil is the largest component of gasoline. We are seeing these global geopolitical events affecting oil prices, which then affect our gas prices," AAA Spokeswoman Lori Weaver Hawkins said.

AAA points to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and instability linked to the war in Iran as major factors driving up crude oil prices.

For drivers looking for a silver lining, Kentucky ranks among the 10 least expensive states for gas prices. But for many, that's little comfort as they watch the numbers climb.

"It's overbearing," said Holt.

"Ridiculous," said East.

Shopping around can make a difference. GasBuddy shows gas as low as $3.55 in Nicholasville and $3.59 in Lexington. In Georgetown, prices were found at $3.64. The lowest price found in Kentucky was in Hebron, where drivers can fill up for just $3.18 a gallon.

You can find the cheapest gas near you through AAA's website.