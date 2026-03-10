Rising diesel prices hit owner-operators hard, but moving companies hold the line on in-state rates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As prices rise at the fuel pumps, with diesel fuel shooting up faster than other kinds, there is growing concern that anything and everything delivered by truck will cost more, so that drivers and logistics companies can offset the difference. But, as it turns out, it’s a little premature to be worrying about that.

“Our rate is kind of a solid rate already. So hopefully this isn't a long-term thing, but right now I think we're okay,” said Tom Mingo, the Operations Manager for Vincent Fister, Inc, in Lexington. “It is what it is."

At Vincent Fister, the rates for in-state transportation are set for the year at the beginning of the year. When fuel costs rise, their rates won’t rise with them. For out-of-state moves, the regulations are a little different, and those rates are based on national gas price averages. This is a good thing to know if anyone is planning a move during the busy spring or summer season within Lexington or anywhere else in the state.

“When something is stressful, like a move, we don’t want people worried about gas prices. So, if anyone is thinking about a move right now, it's a good thing with Vincent Fister that you won't worry about that fuel price being jacked up,” said Marketing Director Michael Collins of the company’s in-state fixed rate policy.

Any price hikes that do occur are likely to take some time before becoming noticeable. The people who are going to take a beating are the independent contractors, or owner/operator truck drivers.

“Now, as I’m driving down the highway and I’m looking at prices, the prices are going higher and higher. I’m seeing prices of $5.09/gallon just in Georgetown. So, it's going to affect our bottom line a lot as an owner/operator,” Said Norvell Moore, who leases his rig from Vincent Fister. “I was in Alabama, I think I paid $2.99 on a Monday. By Wednesday, the price went up to $3.40 per gallon. Somebody will have to eat the cost of that. Sometimes that’ll go to a consumer, and sometimes the driver will have to, based on the national average (gas price)."