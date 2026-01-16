'Dedication and service': Former Lexington police chief dies at 79 years old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Lexington police chief has died, according to a Facebook post by the Lexington Police Department (LPD).

Larry Walsh, who retired from the force in 2001, died at 79 years old on Thursday, Jan. 15.

"Chief Walsh served our community for more than 34 years before his retirement, rising through the ranks to serve as the third Chief of Police under the merged Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government. I am proud to have served with him during my career, and I want to thank him for his dedication and service to our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time," said Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers.

According to LPD, Walsh served for 34 years before his retirement. He joined the police force in 1967 and was promoted only seven years later in 1974 as a sergeant.

Eventually, Walsh became a police lieutenant in 1978 and later became a captain in 1984. Walsh was appointed as the Lexington police chief in 1990 by Mayor Scotty Baesler.

"We want to thank him for his dedication and service. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," the post wrote.