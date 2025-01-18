Road treatment underway as city prepares for more winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a press release, the city of Lexington announced that crews are actively working to clear remaining slush and ice and preparing roadways before more winter weather is expected to hit the region.

Priority roadways will be treated overnight, with an additional crew scheduled to hit roads again at noon on Sunday.

Kentuckians are expecting another round of winter weather, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Lexington throughout the early morning hours. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday evening into Monday afternoon.

The city's Office of Homelessness Prevention & Intervention Emergency Weather Plan is in effect until January 24, which includes expanded services for shelters and transportation there.

Those in need of a shelter can contact the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention by calling LexCall at 311. Outside of business hours, contact the Street Outreach team at (859) 551-8053 or (859) 556-1870.

See Lexington's snow removal plan here.

